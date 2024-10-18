United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.68. 1,443,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,908,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $767.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

