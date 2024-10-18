UNIUM Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $47.55 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00010215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.00576846 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,946,388.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

