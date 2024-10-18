Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20. Approximately 7,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

