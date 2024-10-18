Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Major Shareholder Ai Upstream Llc Acquires 1,175,000 Shares

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Upstream Bio Price Performance
Upstream Bio stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $24.35.
About Upstream Bio
