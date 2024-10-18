Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Major Shareholder Ai Upstream Llc Acquires 1,175,000 Shares

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

Upstream Bio stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.