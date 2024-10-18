V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,808 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. 2,550,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,215,314. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.