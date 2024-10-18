V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 0.5% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,715. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.09.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

