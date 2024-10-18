V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 446 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 730,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

