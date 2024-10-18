V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $158.11. 617,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,037. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.