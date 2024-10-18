V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 23,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.14. The company had a trading volume of 104,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,411. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.50.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.