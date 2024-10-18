V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,777. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.91 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.