V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

FI traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $196.43. 287,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,172. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $198.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.