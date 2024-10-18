V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $33.69. 2,118,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,537,745. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

