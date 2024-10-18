V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DHI traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,897. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.