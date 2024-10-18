VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7,129.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 882,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 701,568 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,417,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 134,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.