Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 214,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.75. 37,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $116.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

