Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG opened at $389.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $393.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

