Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

