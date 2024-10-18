Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

