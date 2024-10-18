Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after buying an additional 94,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.91. 42,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,907. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $268.88. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.67.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
