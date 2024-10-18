Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,807. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.31.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

