Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,554,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,430,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 335.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

