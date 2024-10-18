Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.