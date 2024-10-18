Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.28 and last traded at $213.13, with a volume of 9776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.03.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
