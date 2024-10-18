Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.28 and last traded at $213.13, with a volume of 9776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.03.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

