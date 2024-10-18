Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 148.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 736,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,129,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

