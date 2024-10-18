Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $89,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $242.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,228. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

