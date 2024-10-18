Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.87. 1,093,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,771. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

