Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.34. 736,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,296. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

