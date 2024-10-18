Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.