Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $95,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

