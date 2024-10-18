Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.47 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Verge has a market cap of $65.47 million and $1.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,474.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.35 or 0.00536471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00107741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00234533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00027932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00074740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

