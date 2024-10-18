Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $63.29 million and $1.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,009.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00539724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00106633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00235700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00076390 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

