Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.3 %

VRT opened at $114.28 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

