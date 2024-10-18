VF (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

VFC stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. VF has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.92%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. M&G Plc purchased a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,768,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 677,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

