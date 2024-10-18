VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Reduced by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3,062.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 307.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

