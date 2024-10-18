Vicinity Motor’s (VEV) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Vicinity Motor Stock Performance
Shares of VEV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 21,955,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
About Vicinity Motor
