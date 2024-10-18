Vicinity Motor’s (VEV) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

Shares of VEV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 21,955,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

