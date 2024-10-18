Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $290.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $531.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

