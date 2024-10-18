Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $288.08 and last traded at $289.32. Approximately 1,323,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,097,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.86. The company has a market cap of $531.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

