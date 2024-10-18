Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 20 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.9% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $639.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $646.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $604.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.24.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

