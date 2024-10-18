Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,822 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $192.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.09. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

