Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.60 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.