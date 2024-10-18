Vista Investment Partners LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 80,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $56.70 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $57.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

