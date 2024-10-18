Vista Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

