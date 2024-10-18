Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.