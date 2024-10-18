Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.38 and last traded at $131.79. 1,594,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,955,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.
Vistra Stock Up 3.7 %
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vistra by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,268 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $854,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vistra by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
