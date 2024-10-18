Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 31.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.