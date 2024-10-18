W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.04 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $744,000. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $2,880,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 45.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.