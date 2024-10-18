WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

WaFd Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.95 on Friday. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

