Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 8,625 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $127.15 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

