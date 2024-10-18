Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

