Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of -1.10. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

